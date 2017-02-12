Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU women’s golf vs. Bowling Green

By | Feb 12, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s golf team will be spending its Valentine’s Day playing in the Women’s Mid-American Match Play Challenge.

FGCU will face Bowling Green for the first time since beating it in the finals of the Mid- American Match Play Challenge in the 2015-2016 season. This victory gave the Eagles the fifth place spot out of the 12-team tournament.

The Match Play Challenge follows the women’s No. 7 out of 11 placement in the Florida Challenge on Jan. 30.

The match will take place Feb. 13 and 14 and will be an all-day tournament in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The Eagles look to bring home another win over Bowling Green to lead them into their next shootout.

Rate:

About The Author

Jessy Sammarco

Related Posts

FGCU women’s tennis dominates over Florida A&M and FAU

FGCU women’s tennis dominates over Florida A&M and FAU

February 12, 2017

Softball opens season with four dominant wins over LIU Brooklyn

Softball opens season with four dominant wins over LIU Brooklyn

February 12, 2017

Strong second half propels FGCU men’s basketball to the top of the ASUN

Strong second half propels FGCU men’s basketball to the top of the ASUN

February 12, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball defeats Kennesaw State to move to 14-0 at home

FGCU women’s basketball defeats Kennesaw State to move to 14-0 at home

February 12, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

February 12, 2017

MLS team Chicago Fire holds preseason training camp at FGCU

MLS team Chicago Fire holds preseason training camp at FGCU

February 11, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. FAU

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. FAU

February 11, 2017

Marc-Eddy Norelia reaches 1,000 career points despite FGCU’s loss to Lipscomb

Marc-Eddy Norelia reaches 1,000 career points despite FGCU’s loss to Lipscomb

February 10, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram