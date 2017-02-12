Preview: FGCU women’s golf vs. Bowling Green

The FGCU women’s golf team will be spending its Valentine’s Day playing in the Women’s Mid-American Match Play Challenge.

FGCU will face Bowling Green for the first time since beating it in the finals of the Mid- American Match Play Challenge in the 2015-2016 season. This victory gave the Eagles the fifth place spot out of the 12-team tournament.

The Match Play Challenge follows the women’s No. 7 out of 11 placement in the Florida Challenge on Jan. 30.

The match will take place Feb. 13 and 14 and will be an all-day tournament in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The Eagles look to bring home another win over Bowling Green to lead them into their next shootout.