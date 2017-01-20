Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s swim vs Miami

By | Jan 20, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU swimming and diving team are set to host Miami Saturday, Jan. 21 at the FGCU Aquatics Complex.

The Eagles have won each of their last four dual meets and will look to keep their momentum rolling as they near the end of the season.

FGCU will look to have the same result against Miami as they did last season, when they defeated them by a score of 166 to 111.

Coming into their matchup with the Eagles, the Hurricanes lost its last dual meet against UF 180-115 on Saturday, Jan. 7.

With two more meets before the CCSA Championships, the Eagles will face FAU in their final home meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.

