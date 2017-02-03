Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

Feb 3, 2017

Coming off of a 5-2 win over USF at home last weekend, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will go on the road to face FSU in Tallahassee then Southern Miss in Tampa.

The match against the Golden Eagles is set to be played in Tampa on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Southern Miss will also be traveling from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, facing FGCU on Feb. 4, then USF the following day.

This will be the first time these two teams will meet. Last season, the Golden Eagles went 17-4 in overall play and 8-1-1 for away games. FGCU went 12-9 overall last season, with a 4-3 record for away games.

Next, the Eagles will head back home to face Florida A&M at the FGCU Tennis Complex Friday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

