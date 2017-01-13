Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

After finishing up its fall season, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will start play for the 2017 spring season with its annual home invite.

The three-day invitational is set to be played at the FGCU tennis complex, beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 and will go through Monday, Jan. 16.

The Eagles ended their fall season 28-26 overall in singles play and 17-14 in doubles play after competing in five matches.

