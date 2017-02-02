Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FSU

With a dominate 5-2 win at home last week against USF, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will travel to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles, Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

The Eagles go into this match with one invite under their belt and a 1-0 record Â  in dual-meets thus far.

The last time these two teams met was Feb. 14 during the 2014-2015 season in Tallahassee, where the Seminoles came out with a 0-4 sweep over the Eagles.

FGCU looks for its first win over FSU before heading to Tampa to face Southern Miss Saturday, Feb. 4.

