Preview: Men’s basketball at USC Upstate

Feb 9, 2018

The FGCU men’s basketball team will go on the road with the women’s basketball team to take on USC Upstate in a double header. The game is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 with tipoff at 4 p.m.

This will be the third and final away for the Eagles before heading to Deland to take on Stetson.

FGCU will look to remain on top in the conference, continuing its 11-game win streak. The Eagles hosted the Spartans earlier this season coming out with a 75-58 victory.

USC Upstate comes into this matchup with an overall record of 6-20 and a conference record of 1-8 with its only win over Jacksonville.

Next, the Eagles will head back home to host Kennesaw State Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

