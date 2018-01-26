Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

Jan 26, 2018

The FGCU men’s basketball team will return home to host Jacksonville Saturday, Jan. 27. The game is set for a tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are currently on a seven-game win streak and come into this game with an overall record of 14-8 and an ASUN conference record of 5-0.

Overall, FGCU is 10-11 against Jacksonville, but last season the Eagles came away with two wins over the Dolphins. Both victories were over 10-point margins.

Jacksonville comes into this game with an overall record of 10-12 and a conference record of 4-1 with its one loss against USC Upstate.

Next, the Eagles will host UNF Monday, Jan. 29th with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

