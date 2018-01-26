Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

The FGCU men’s basketball team will return home to host Jacksonville Saturday, Jan. 27. The game is set for a tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are currently on a seven-game win streak and come into this game with an overall record of 14-8 and an ASUN conference record of 5-0.

Overall, FGCU is 10-11 against Jacksonville, but last season the Eagles came away with two wins over the Dolphins. Both victories were over 10-point margins.

Jacksonville comes into this game with an overall record of 10-12 and a conference record of 4-1 with its one loss against USC Upstate.

Next, the Eagles will host UNF Monday, Jan. 29th with tipoff at 7 p.m.