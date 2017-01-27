Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

By | Jan 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the FGCU Eagles host the Jacksonville University Dolphins at 7 p.m.

In FGCUâ€™s last outing, they struggled to pull out their first home win of 2017 when they played USC Upstate ending in a tight 60-62 finish.

In the Dolphinâ€™s previous matchup before facing Stetson on Jan. 30, the Dolphins took on Lipscomb, falling to the Bisons 112-95.

Facing the Ospreys on Jan. 30, the Eagles share the top spot in the ASUN with the same 4-1 record as the Ospreys and USC Upstate.

On game day, these two ASUNÂ  conference contenders will battle it out at Alico Arena for a chance to move up the ASUN standings.

Coby Weinsier

