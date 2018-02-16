Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

The FGCU men’s basketball team will host its last regular season home game against Lipscomb Saturday, Feb. 17 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a game versus Kennesaw just two days prior.

Lipscomb and FGCU have met already earlier this season with the Eagles coming out on top with an away victory of 88-83.

The Bisons come into this matchup with a conference record of 7-4, with its most recent win over UNF 82-75.

Next, the Eagles will finish up its regular season against Stetson Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. After this, FGCU will look forward to the ASUN Championship beginning Monday, Feb. 26.

