Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Middle Tennessee

On Nov. 21, the FGCU men’s basketball team fell to Middle Tennessee, 85-72. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., the Eagles will get a rematch and a chance for redemption when they face the Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee (4-1) is FGCU’s toughest opponent on the schedule thus far.

In 2015 as a No. 15 seed in the March Madness tournament, the Blue Raiders stunned Michigan State. Last season, as a No. 12 seed, Middle Tennessee upset Minnesota.

Led by Giddy Potts (10.4 PPG) and Nick King (22.8 PPG), the Blue Raiders have a perfect road record (2-0) and will look to keep that intact.

For the Eagles, Coach Joe Dooley is glad to have sophomore Raysean Scott Jr. back. Scott missed the first two games due to injury.

Next, the Eagles will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.