Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Middle Tennessee

On Nov. 21, the FGCU men’s basketball team fell to Middle Tennessee, 85-72. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., the Eagles will get a rematch and a chance for redemption when they face the Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee (4-1) is FGCU’s toughest opponent on the schedule thus far.

In 2015 as a No. 15 seed in the March Madness tournament, the Blue Raiders stunned Michigan State. Last season, as a No. 12 seed, Middle Tennessee upset Minnesota.

Led by Giddy Potts (10.4 PPG) and Nick King (22.8 PPG), the Blue Raiders have a perfect road record (2-0) and will look to keep that intact.

For the Eagles, Coach Joe Dooley is glad to have sophomore Raysean Scott Jr. back. Scott missed the first two games due to injury.

Next, the Eagles will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Liguori and Emily Kois

Terrell reaches 1,000 points as FGCU dominates Webber International

November 30, 2017

Women’s basketball goes 1-3 at PLAY4KAY Showcase

November 28, 2017

Eagles drop second straight versus Middle Tennessee 85-72

November 22, 2017

Eagles struggle early but rally late to move to 5-0

November 22, 2017

Volleyball finishes runner up in second straight ASUN Championship

November 20, 2017

Women’s basketball goes 2-0 at Akron Classic

November 19, 2017

Men’s basketball falls to Bowling Green on late three-pointer

November 19, 2017

Volleyball earns five ASUN honors

November 16, 2017

