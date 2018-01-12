Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Men’s basketball vs NJIT

By | Jan 12, 2018 | , | 0 |

Preview: Men’s basketball vs NJIT

The men’s basketball team will finish up their home stand hosting NJIT Saturday, January 13th. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

This will be the final game at home before the Eagles head on the road for the next three ASUN games.

NJIT comes into this game with an overall record of 8-8 with their first ASUN win over USC Upstate, 98-87.

Last season, these teams met twice with both games favoring the Eagles. The first game ended with a score of 84-71 in favor of FGCU, while the second finished 80-73.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road to Nashville to take on Lipscomb Thursday, January 18th with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

Women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

January 12, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

January 12, 2018

Men’s basketball picks up 200th win at home

Men’s basketball picks up 200th win at home

January 12, 2018

Men’s basketball picks up historic win over Stetson

Men’s basketball picks up historic win over Stetson

January 7, 2018

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

January 5, 2018

Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

Women’s basketball vs Stetson preview

January 5, 2018

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

Men’s basketball prepares for conference play

January 5, 2018

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

Women’s basketball earns top Mid-Major Program in the country

January 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement