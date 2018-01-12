Preview: Men’s basketball vs NJIT

The men’s basketball team will finish up their home stand hosting NJIT Saturday, January 13th. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

This will be the final game at home before the Eagles head on the road for the next three ASUN games.

NJIT comes into this game with an overall record of 8-8 with their first ASUN win over USC Upstate, 98-87.

Last season, these teams met twice with both games favoring the Eagles. The first game ended with a score of 84-71 in favor of FGCU, while the second finished 80-73.

Next, the Eagles will go on the road to Nashville to take on Lipscomb Thursday, January 18th with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.