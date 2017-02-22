Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Stetson

The FGCU men’s basketball team will play their final game before the ASUN tournament, facing Stetson on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Alico Arena.

The Eagles are coming off a 97-89 win in overtime against USC Upstate to clinch at least a share of the ASUN regular season title.

FGCU and Stetson met in the first regular season game back in January where the Eagles managed to overcome an eight point deficit with less than two minutes to go.

The Eagles have won 15 of the 22 matchups between these two teams including the championship game of the ASUN, where FGCU won in overtime to advance to the NCAA tournament.

FGCU will be guaranteed a number one seed if they get a win, or if Lipscomb losses on Thursday.

