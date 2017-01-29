Advertisement

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. UNF

The FGCU men will return home to play the UNF Ospreys for the second time in less than a week on Monday Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

These teams met twice in the regular season with both teams picking up a win at home.

However, the Eagles went into the postseason and upset the number one seed with a 33 point win en route to winning the ASUN tournament after defeating Stetson in OT.

The Eagles will look to continue to their strong start to conference play and hope to win in front of their home crowd.

Matt Rothman

