Preview: Men’s cross country at ASUN Preview
The FGCU men’s cross-country team will compete in the ASUN Preview Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
The team will be coming off competing in the FAU Invitational where they placed second just 10 points behind in-state rival Miami.
Three runners finished in the top-10 for the men, led by Troy Clark, who finished third overall with a time of 15:47.08. Other teammates Maximilian Weigand and Joseph Salerno finished fourth and ninth, respectively.
Last season, the Eagles finished third in the ASUN Championship and turned in a program-best 17th place finish in the NCAA South Region Championship.
Next, FGCU will compete in the Mountain Dew Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 7:55 a.m. in Gainesville.