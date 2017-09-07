Preview: Men’s cross country at ASUN Preview

The FGCU men’s cross-country team will compete in the ASUN Preview Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

The team will be coming off competing in the FAU Invitational where they placed second just 10 points behind in-state rival Miami.

Three runners finished in the top-10 for the men, led by Troy Clark, who finished third overall with a time of 15:47.08. Other teammates Maximilian Weigand and Joseph Salerno finished fourth and ninth, respectively.

Last season, the Eagles finished third in the ASUN Championship and turned in a program-best 17th place finish in the NCAA South Region Championship.

Next, FGCU will compete in the Mountain Dew Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 7:55 a.m. in Gainesville.