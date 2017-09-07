Advertisement

Preview: Men’s cross country at ASUN Preview

The FGCU men’s cross-country team will compete in the ASUN Preview Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

The team will be coming off competing in the FAU Invitational where they placed second just 10 points behind in-state rival Miami.

Three runners finished in the top-10 for the men, led by Troy Clark, who finished third overall with a time of 15:47.08. Other teammates Maximilian Weigand and Joseph Salerno finished fourth and ninth, respectively.

Last season, the Eagles finished third in the ASUN Championship and turned in a program-best 17th place finish in the NCAA South Region Championship.

Next, FGCU will compete in the Mountain Dew Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 7:55 a.m. in Gainesville.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

