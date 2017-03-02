Advertisement

Preview: Menâ€™s golf at Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate

Coming off the Legacy Intercollegiate in Longwood, Florida, hosted by Stetson, the menâ€™s golf team will head to Fort Lauderdale to take part in the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate.

This two-day event will take place at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club Monday, March 6 with 36 holes and finish up on Tuesday, March 7 with the final round.

This will only be the second tournament for the Eagles so far this semester.

Last semester, FGCU went to five tournaments, with the average score being 294.46 at these events.

Next, the Eagles will then travel to Leland, North Carolina, to take part in the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate, Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20.

