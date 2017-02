Preview: Menâ€™s golf at The Legacy Intercollegiate

Competing in its first intercollegiate of 2017, the FGCU men’s golf team will travel to Longwood to compete in the Legacy Intercollegiate from Feb. 27 to 28.

Hosted by fellow ASUN member Stetson, FGCU will take on Bethune-Cookman, Embry-Riddle, FAU, Wofford, Presbyterian, Western Carolina, Savannah State, Morehead State, Keiser, Maryland Eastern Shore and the U.S. Naval Academy in the 54-hole tournament.

In their last time out, the Eagles finished second of 16 teams at Homewood/Hilton Garden Airport and FGCU Classic in October 2016.

After competing in Stetson’s inaugural Legacy Intercollegiate, the Eagles will travel to Fort Lauderdale to compete at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate from March 6 to 7.