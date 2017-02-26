Preview: Menâ€™s golf at The Legacy Intercollegiate

Competing in its first intercollegiate of 2017, the FGCU menâ€™s golf team will travel to Longwood to compete in the Legacy Intercollegiate from Feb. 27 to 28.

Hosted by fellow ASUN member Stetson, FGCU will take on Bethune-Cookman, Embry-Riddle, FAU, Wofford, Presbyterian, Western Carolina, Savannah State, Morehead State, Keiser, Maryland Eastern Shore and the U.S. Naval Academy in the 54-hole tournament.

In their last time out, the Eagles finished second of 16 teams at Homewood/Hilton Garden Airport and FGCU Classic in October 2016.

After competing in Stetsonâ€™s inaugural Legacy Intercollegiate, the Eagles will travel to Fort Lauderdale to compete at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate from March 6 to 7.