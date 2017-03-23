Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

After competing in the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate in North Carolina, the FGCU menâ€™s golf team will take part in the FAU Slomin Autism Championship at the Foundations Country Club in Lake Worth, Florida.

This three-day tournament hosted by the Owls will begin with the first round Friday, March 24.

The second and final day will then follow the next two days, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Last season when the Eagles competed in this tournament, the team had all five team members shoot between 72 and 74 en route to a final-round 293 and an 864 three-round total.

FGCU finished just five shots out of fourth place.