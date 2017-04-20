Advertisement

Preview: Men’s tennis at ASUN Championship

Apr 20, 2017

The No. 4 FGCU menâ€™s tennis team gets set to face off against No. 5 USC Upstate in the first round of the ASUN Championship at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

One of the Eagles three conference wins came against the Spartans, as FGCU defeated USC Upstate 4-3 in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 29.

Felipe Ramirez and Javier Fernandez both come in with a team-best 5-1 record in conference play for the Eagles.

The winner of this match will face unbeaten UNF on Saturday, April 22.

Matt Rothman

