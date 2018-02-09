Preview: Men’s tennis at FAU

Coming off their first win of the 2018 season over Georgia Southern, the FGCU men’s tennis team will be back in action on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. against FAU.

The Eagles are now 1-4 on the season and last season fell 4-0 when facing the Owls in Fort Myers, though they did win two seasons ago when they last placed in Boca Raton and won four straight prior to last season.

Felipe Ramirez continues to lead FGCU with nine wins on the season in No. 1 singles as well as a trio of wins in doubles with Oliver Landert.

Following this match, FGCU will travel to Florida A&M the next day for a matchup with the Rattlers.