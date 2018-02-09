Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Men’s tennis at FAU

By | Feb 9, 2018 | , | 0 |

Coming off their first win of the 2018 season over Georgia Southern, the FGCU men’s tennis team will be back in action on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. against FAU.

The Eagles are now 1-4 on the season and last season fell 4-0 when facing the Owls in Fort Myers, though they did win two seasons ago when they last placed in Boca Raton and won four straight prior to last season.

Felipe Ramirez continues to lead FGCU with nine wins on the season in No. 1 singles as well as a trio of wins in doubles with Oliver Landert.

Following this match, FGCU will travel to Florida A&M the next day for a matchup with the Rattlers.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s basketball at USC Upstate

Preview: Men’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 9, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball at USC Upstate

Preview: Women’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 9, 2018

Preview: Women’s tennis at Mercer

Preview: Women’s tennis at Mercer

February 9, 2018

Men’s Basketball clinches share of ASUN championship with win at NJIT

Men’s Basketball clinches share of ASUN championship with win at NJIT

February 9, 2018

Eagles earn win in Smesko’s 600th game with FGCU

Eagles earn win in Smesko’s 600th game with FGCU

February 9, 2018

Women’s golf finishes second in Mid-American Match Play Challenge

Women’s golf finishes second in Mid-American Match Play Challenge

February 8, 2018

Albert Ruiz makes professional debut against former head coach

Albert Ruiz makes professional debut against former head coach

February 8, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

February 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement