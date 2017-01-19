Advertisement

Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State

By | Jan 19, 2017 | | 0 |

Starting the season with three singles victories at the FGCU Spring Invite, the FGCU men’s tennis team heads to Tallahassee on Friday, Jan. 20 to face FSU at 2 p.m.

The last time the Eagles and Seminoles went head to head was last January where the Eagles were defeated 1-6. The Eagles had a few victories throughout the day, but the Seminoles walked away with an overall win.

Coming into their matchup against FGCU, FSU finished 2-1 at the FSU invite, falling to Georgia Southern university 4-3.

The Eagles will work to redeem themselves against the Seminoles and notch their first individual-match win before taking on Florida A&M on Saturday, Jan. 21.

