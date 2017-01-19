Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State
Starting the season with three singles victories at the FGCU Spring Invite, the FGCU men’s tennis team heads to Tallahassee on Friday, Jan. 20 to face FSU at 2 p.m.
The last time the Eagles and Seminoles went head to head was last January where the Eagles were defeated 1-6. The Eagles had a few victories throughout the day, but the Seminoles walked away with an overall win.
Coming into their matchup against FGCU, FSU finished 2-1 at the FSU invite, falling to Georgia Southern university 4-3.
The Eagles will work to redeem themselves against the Seminoles and notch their first individual-match win before taking on Florida A&M on Saturday, Jan. 21.