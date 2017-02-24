Advertisement

Preview: Men’s tennis at Miami

The FGCU men’s tennis team will take on UM on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Coral Gables at 3 p.m.

This will mark the eighth competitive match for the Eagles, who look to get more wins under their belt as they look forward to conference play.

The last matchup between the Eagles and Hurricanes was on Feb. 7 last season, where the Eagles took home a 4-1 win over Miami.

Next, the Eagles will look forward to the next two matches, where they will be at home against Xavier and ETSU on March 6 and 7.

