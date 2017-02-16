Advertisement

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Charlotte

Feb 16, 2017

After falling to the FAU Owls 4-0, ending their winning streak, the FGCU menâ€™s tennis team will now welcome the Charlotte 49ers Friday, Feb. 17 to the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The matchup between these two teams is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The last time these teams met was last season at the FGCU Tennis Complex, where the Eagles took home a 5-2 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Next, FGCU will head to Coral Gables, to take on the University of Miami, Saturday Feb. 25 beginning at 3 p.m.

