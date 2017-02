Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Charlotte

After falling to the FAU Owls 4-0, ending their winning streak, the FGCU men’s tennis team will now welcome the Charlotte 49ers Friday, Feb. 17 to the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The matchup between these two teams is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The last time these teams met was last season at the FGCU Tennis Complex, where the Eagles took home a 5-2 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Next, FGCU will head to Coral Gables, to take on the University of Miami, Saturday Feb. 25 beginning at 3 p.m.