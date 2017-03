The FGCU men’s tennis team is set to host George Washington University on Thursday, March 16 with play beginning at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this game with an overall record of 4-5. Recently, FGCU took on ETSU and suffered a tough 0-4 sweep at home.

George Washington comes into this match with an overall record of 9-5.

Next, the Eagles will host UCF Sunday, March 19 with play beginning at noon.