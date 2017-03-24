Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

By | Mar 24, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team will take on UNF in what will be the 14th competitive duals match for this season.

The match will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this matchup with a losing record, including a three-match losing streak.

The last matchup between FGCU and UNF happened last season with the Eagles taking a strong 4-3 victory on the road.

Looking forward, FGCU will go on the road to face USC Upstate the following week, March 30 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Rate:

About The Author

Saul Garcia

Related Posts

Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

March 24, 2017

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

March 23, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. Jackson State

Preview: Baseball vs. Jackson State

March 23, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

March 23, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

March 22, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at Stetson

Preview: Women’s tennis at Stetson

March 22, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews