Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team will take on UNF in what will be the 14th competitive duals match for this season.

The match will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this matchup with a losing record, including a three-match losing streak.

The last matchup between FGCU and UNF happened last season with the Eagles taking a strong 4-3 victory on the road.

Looking forward, FGCU will go on the road to face USC Upstate the following week, March 30 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.