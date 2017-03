Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

The FGCU men’s tennis team will take on UNF in what will be the 14th competitive duals match for this season.

The match will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this matchup with a losing record, including a three-match losing streak.

The last matchup between FGCU and UNF happened last season with the Eagles taking a strong 4-3 victory on the road.

Looking forward, FGCU will go on the road to face USC Upstate the following week, March 30 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.