Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: No. 9 FGCU baseball hosts Miami

By | Mar 28, 2017 | , | 0 |

Preview: No. 9 FGCU baseball hosts Miami
Mario Leon pitches at JetBlue Park against UF on Tuesday, March 7.(EN Photo / Brad Young)

The FGCU baseball team will host the University of Miami Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

The Hurricanes come into this match up with an overall record of 11-24, with recent loses against UNC.

The Eagles and the then-ranked Hurricanes met twice last season with Miami taking both games.

One game the Hurricanes were ranked No. 5 and the Eagles lost 2-5, and when Miami was No. 2 FGCU suffered a 0-4 loss at home.

Next, the Eagles will host a three-game series against Jacksonville that will begin Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU beach volleyball drops match against FAU

FGCU beach volleyball drops match against FAU

March 28, 2017

FGCU softball goes 2-1 in series against Jacksonville

FGCU softball goes 2-1 in series against Jacksonville

March 28, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball completes three-game sweep of Jackson State

No. 12 FGCU baseball completes three-game sweep of Jackson State

March 27, 2017

No. 12 FGCU claims series victory over Jackson State

No. 12 FGCU claims series victory over Jackson State

March 26, 2017

EDITORIAL: Men’s basketball needs to move to a stronger conference

EDITORIAL: Men’s basketball needs to move to a stronger conference

March 26, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball wins its sixth straight with win over Jackson State

No. 12 FGCU baseball wins its sixth straight with win over Jackson State

March 25, 2017

Preview: Women’s golf at John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate

Preview: Women’s golf at John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate

March 25, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

March 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews