Preview: No. 9 FGCU baseball hosts Miami

The FGCU baseball team will host the University of Miami Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

The Hurricanes come into this match up with an overall record of 11-24, with recent loses against UNC.

The Eagles and the then-ranked Hurricanes met twice last season with Miami taking both games.

One game the Hurricanes were ranked No. 5 and the Eagles lost 2-5, and when Miami was No. 2 FGCU suffered a 0-4 loss at home.

Next, the Eagles will host a three-game series against Jacksonville that will begin Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.