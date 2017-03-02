Preview: Softball at UCF Spring Fling Tournament

After facing the UCF Knights, the FGCU softball team will head to Orlando to take part in the UCF Spring Fling Tournament. This two-day tournament includes Providence and UCF.

Last season was the first time the Eagles took part in this tournament and was the first time playing UCF and only the second time playing Providence, who they played back in 2013, with the score favoring FGCU 10-2.

During the tournament last year, the Eagles played UCF, Indiana State, Lehigh and RV Utah.

FGCU came away with two wins over Indiana State 5-1, and Lehigh 2-0.

The Eagles will take on Providence Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. They will then continue play on Saturday, March 4 against both Providence and UCF.