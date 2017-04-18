Preview: Softball at FIU for double-header

The FGCU softball team will head to Miami on Wednesday, April 19 for a double-header with the FIU Panthers.

The Eagles come into this game on a five-game losing streak after being swept in their two-previous series.

FIU comes in with a record of 34-11, but have only lost two games at home this season.

The Eagles hold a 7-14 career record verse the Panthers and already suffered a 6-1 loss to FIU earlier this season.

Despite coming in on a skid, the Eagles have four players hitting above .330 including Kelsey Huff who is hitting .407. Also, Raquel Fournet’s 36 RBIs leads the team as she has 18 more RBIs than Huff who is second on the team.