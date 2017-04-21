Advertisement

Preview: Softball at Kennesaw State for three-game series

The FGCU softball team will head to Kennesaw State for the start of a three-game series on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. with the Owls.

The Eagles come into this game with a conference record of 3-6 having lost five of their last seven ASUN matches. The Owls come in with over 30 wins this year and is 7-5 in conference play.

These two teams met five times last year with the Eagles winning four times.

Next, the Eagles will take on USF in a doubleheader Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

