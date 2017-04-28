Advertisement

Preview: Softball at Stetson for three-game series

Apr 28, 2017

The FGCU softball team will travel to Stetson to take on the Hatters in a three-game road series beginning Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

Both teams are at the bottom of the standings in the ASUN. The Eagles are 4-7 in conference play, while the Hatters are 3-9, in sixth place.

Last season, FGCU took two of three, outscoring the Hatters 18-3 in two wins.

Overall, the Hatters have won 16 out of the 27 head-to-head meetings with the Eagles.

Next, the Eagles will finish up its regular season, hosting a three-game series against Lipscomb starting Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

Matt Rothman

