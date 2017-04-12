Advertisement

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

Apr 12, 2017

The FGCU softball team welcomes FAU to the FGCU Softball Complex for a two-game series on Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m. with the second game following immediately after at 7 p.m.

The Eagles and the Owls have split the past match ups, with FGCU winning the first three and FAU taking three straight games.

When these teams met last season, FAU swept a double header, scoring 13 runs in the two games compared to the Eaglesâ€™ three.

FAU is currently 18-10 in conference play, despite going 0-5 in the LSU invitational in early March.

Matt Rothman

