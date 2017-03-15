Advertisement

Preview: Softball vs. FSU and Canisius

The FGCU softball team will host a double-header against No. 1 Florida State and Canisius College.

Games will begin Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. against No. 1 FSU at the FGCU Softball Complex. Play against FSU will conclude on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. game against Canisius following immediately after.

The Seminoles come into this series 22-1-1 and are currently on a 13-game win streak.

Canisius College comes into this game 9-18.

These two teams met  during the 2012 season where the Eagles swept the Griffins 9-0 at the FGCU Softball Complex.

