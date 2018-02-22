Preview: Swim at Last Chance Meet

The FGCU swim and dive will head to Gainesville to take part in the Last Chance Meet. This three-day invite is set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 22 and conclude on Saturday, Feb. 24.

This meet will be hosted by the Gators at the University of Florida.

The Eagles will be coming off the CCSA Championships where FGCU finished in first place after a record-breaking third day at the championships. The Eagles’ third day was highlighted by the 100-meter butterfly event where four members of the team finished in the top eight – Elmgreen, Redding, Fry and Wong.

Last year when FGCU competed in this meet, the Eagles finished with a quartet of members representing FGCU in the NCAA Championships for the sixth straight season.

Next, the Eagles will first compete in the NCAA Zone Diving Championships which begins on Thursday, Mar. 8. Following this, the swim team will compete in the NCAA Tournament beginning Wednesday, Mar. 14.