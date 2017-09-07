Preview: Volleyball at Wildcat Classic

The FGCU volleyball team is set to begin the Wildcat Classic Friday, Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. against Wofford in North Carolina. A doubleheader will occur the following day, with the Eagles taking on Davidson at 12 p.m. and Georgia at 4 p.m.

The Eagles are led by junior Amanda Carroll, who leads the team in kills with 85. The Eagles have dominated their opponents, having taken the first nine sets in this young season.

However, the team has recently dropped four of its past six sets played against UCF, FAU and Miami.

The Terriers are led by sophomore outside-hitter Catie Cronister, whose 94 kills lead the team.

Davidson comes into the tournament with an overall record of 2-1 after it competed in the UNCW Invitational. The Wildcats took on Appalachian State, Loyola and UNCW, with their one loss coming from UNCW, 1-3.

Georgia comes into this matchup with an overall record 6-1 with its one loss coming from High Point University.

The Bulldogs are led by T’ara Caesar, who leads the team with 81 kills. This will be the first time both teams will meet.

Next, the Eagles will compete in the Indiana Invite, facing off against Samford, UNLV and Indiana.