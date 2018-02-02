Preview: Women’s basketball at Jacksonville

The FGCU women’s basketball will remain in Jacksonville to take on Jacksonville Saturday, Feb. 3 with tipoff at 1 p.m.

The Eagles have already faced off against the Dolphins at home. FGCU came out on top with a final score of 63-58.

FGCU has an overall record of 21-3 against Jacksonville with one of those losses coming last year at Jacksonville.

Jacksonville comes in with an overall record of 15-6 and a conference record of 5-1 with their only loss coming against the Eagles. The Dolphins remain perfect at home with a record of 7-0.

Next, the Eagles will head back home to host UNF on Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m.