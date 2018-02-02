Advertisement

Preview: Women’s basketball at Jacksonville

By | Feb 2, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball will remain in Jacksonville to take on Jacksonville Saturday, Feb. 3 with tipoff at 1 p.m.

The Eagles have already faced off against the Dolphins at home. FGCU came out on top with a final score of 63-58.

FGCU has an overall record of 21-3 against Jacksonville with one of those losses coming last year at Jacksonville.

Jacksonville comes in with an overall record of 15-6 and a conference record of 5-1 with their only loss coming against the Eagles. The Dolphins remain perfect at home with a record of 7-0.

Next, the Eagles will head back home to host UNF on Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

