Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

By | Jan 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

To kick off a double-header at home, the womenâ€™s basketball team is slated to host Jacksonville Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at Alico Arena.

These two conference teams met several times last season, with the Eagles taking two of the three games.

On Feb. 4, FGCU hosted the Dolphins, taking the game 58-39. Jacksonville then hosted the Eagles on Feb. 10, with a much closer 59-55 score that favored FGCU.

The teams met again at Alico Arena on March 13, in the final match of the ASUN womenâ€™s basketball championship. where the Eagles fell to the Dolphins 56-54.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Jacksonville to face UNF and Jacksonville.

The team will face UNF on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Jacksonville on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

