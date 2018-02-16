Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

The FGCU women’s basketball team is set to host its second to last home game of the season against Lipscomb. The game is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 with a tipoff time of 4 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off an away game against NJIT just two days prior to this matchup.

These two teams met earlier this season when FGCU traveled to Nashville to take on Lipscomb. The Eagles came out on top with a 68-54 win.

Lipscomb comes into this game with a conference record of 6-4 with their losses coming against FGCU, USC Upstate, Stetson and Jacksonville.

Next, FGCU will host its last home game against Kennesaw State Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.