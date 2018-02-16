Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

By | Feb 16, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball team is set to host its second to last home game of the season against Lipscomb. The game is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 with a tipoff time of 4 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off an away game against NJIT just two days prior to this matchup.

These two teams met earlier this season when FGCU traveled to Nashville to take on Lipscomb. The Eagles came out on top with a 68-54 win.

Lipscomb comes into this game with a conference record of 6-4 with their losses coming against FGCU, USC Upstate, Stetson and Jacksonville.

Next, FGCU will host its last home game against Kennesaw State Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

February 16, 2018

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Middle Tennessee

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Middle Tennessee

February 16, 2018

6-0 FGCU Softball tops RV USF

6-0 FGCU Softball tops RV USF

February 16, 2018

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

February 15, 2018

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

February 15, 2018

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

February 14, 2018

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

February 13, 2018

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

February 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement