Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

The FGCU women’s basketball team will continue their seven-game home stand hosting NJIT. Play is set for Saturday, January 13th with tipoff at 4 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a dominant performance against Stetson. FGCU defeated the Hatters 80-40 in the conference play opener.

NJIT will be coming into this season with an overall record of 2-14 with their most recent loss to USC Upstate in their first conference game. The Highlanders suffered a tough 57-95 loss to the Spartans.

Last season, the Eagles defeated the Highlanders twice by 20 and 30-point deficits.

Next, FGCU will continue their home stand hosting USC Upstate Monday, January 15th with tipoff at 7 p.m.