Preview: Women’s basketball vs NJIT

Jan 12, 2018

The FGCU women’s basketball team will continue their seven-game home stand hosting NJIT. Play is set for Saturday, January 13th with tipoff at 4 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a dominant performance against Stetson. FGCU defeated the Hatters 80-40 in the conference play opener.

NJIT will be coming into this season with an overall record of 2-14 with their most recent loss to USC Upstate in their first conference game. The Highlanders suffered a tough 57-95 loss to the Spartans.

Last season, the Eagles defeated the Highlanders twice by 20 and 30-point deficits.

Next, FGCU will continue their home stand hosting USC Upstate Monday, January 15th with tipoff at 7 p.m.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

