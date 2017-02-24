Advertisement

Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. Stetson

Feb 24, 2017

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team returns home to Alico Arena to face Stetson on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of this matchup will be the number one seed in the ASUN tournament and claim the regular-season title.

The Eagles faced off against Stetson back in the opening game of ASUN play, where FGCU came away with an 84-71 win.

Rosemarie Julien had a game high 36 points in the Eagles win as she made six-of-seven three pointers that game.

The Eagles will then look towards ASUN tournament play, hoping to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

