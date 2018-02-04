Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

By | Feb 4, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball team will compete against UNF for the second time within five days. The game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

FGCU remains perfect in ASUN conference play with a record of 6-0 while UNF comes into this game with a record of 9-12 and a conference record of 2-4.

The Ospreys are led by Keonna Farmer who has 340 points on the season thus far, averaging 16 points per game.

Next, the Eagles will head to South Carolina to take on USC Upstate Saturday, Feb. 10 with tipoff at 1:30 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Women’s Golf at Mid-American Match Play Challenge

Preview: Women’s Golf at Mid-American Match Play Challenge

February 4, 2018

Win over Jacksonville keeps FGCU unbeaten in ASUN play

Win over Jacksonville keeps FGCU unbeaten in ASUN play

February 4, 2018

FGCU Men’s Tennis Clips Georgia Southern for Home Opener

FGCU Men’s Tennis Clips Georgia Southern for Home Opener

February 4, 2018

Preview: Women’s Tennis vs. FIU

Preview: Women’s Tennis vs. FIU

February 4, 2018

Eagles sweep season series over Jacksonville

Eagles sweep season series over Jacksonville

February 4, 2018

Preview: Men’s Tennis vs. Georgia Southern

Preview: Men’s Tennis vs. Georgia Southern

February 2, 2018

Preview: Men’s basketball at Jacksonville

Preview: Men’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 2, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball at Jacksonville

Preview: Women’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement