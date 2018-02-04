Advertisement

Preview: Women’s Golf at Mid-American Match Play Challenge

Feb 4, 2018

The FGCU women’s golf team will begin its spring season in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for the Women’s Mid-American Match Play Challenge.

The tournament will begin on Feb. 5 with 36 holes being played on Monday and then the final round will be on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

After their opening tournament was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma, the Eagles finished two tournaments this season in eighth place as well as placing fifth out of 15 teams in the 40th annual Pat Bradley Invitational.

Following this tournament, the Eagles will next face off again on Feb. 19 and 20 in the Amelia Island Collegiate.

Matt Rothman

