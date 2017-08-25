Advertisement

Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

Aug 25, 2017

The FGCU women’s soccer team is set to compete in its first invitational of the season, the FAU Adidas Owl Classic in Boca Raton.

Play will begin on Friday, August 25th at 5 p.m. against Valparaiso and will conclude Sunday, August 27th at 11 a.m. against Eastern Michigan.

This will be the first time these teams will be meeting each other. Valparaiso ended last season with an overall record of 9-10 while Eastern Michigan finished with a 6-10-4 overall record.

Next, the Eagles will host a home tournament starting Friday, September 1st at 7 p.m. against Kent State. Play will finish Sunday, September 3rd at 1 p.m. against Liberty.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

