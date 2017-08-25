Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

The FGCU women’s soccer team is set to compete in its first invitational of the season, the FAU Adidas Owl Classic in Boca Raton.

Play will begin on Friday, August 25th at 5 p.m. against Valparaiso and will conclude Sunday, August 27th at 11 a.m. against Eastern Michigan.

This will be the first time these teams will be meeting each other. Valparaiso ended last season with an overall record of 9-10 while Eastern Michigan finished with a 6-10-4 overall record.

Next, the Eagles will host a home tournament starting Friday, September 1st at 7 p.m. against Kent State. Play will finish Sunday, September 3rd at 1 p.m. against Liberty.