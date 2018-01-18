Advertisement

Preview: Women’s swim at Miami

By | Jan 18, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU swimming and diving team is set to travel to Miami for a meet with the Hurricanes on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Last season, FGCU defeated Miami 183-117 in one of the Eagles’ 12 wins last season.

The Eagles come into this meet with a 5-2 record on the season and placed first in the inaugural Triple Distance Classic at the FGCU Swim Complex defeating Liberty, St. Louis and Rutgers.

Miami is 0-1 this season with their loss coming to the FIU Panthers by nearly 50 points.

Following this meet, the Eagles will host FIU seven days later on Jan. 27.

