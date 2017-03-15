Advertisement

Preview: Women’s swim at NCAA Championships

Mar 15, 2017

The women’s swim team will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, March 15 to 18 to compete in the NCAA Championship meet.

The college swimming season finale takes place at the IU Natatorium.

Five Eagles will represent FGCU at the championship meet. Sophomore Christina Kaas Elmgreen is the sole individual qualifier and will be competing in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly as well as the 200-yard individual medley.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Katie Latham, Gracie Redding, Hannah Burdge and Fanny Teijonsalo will also be racing in the meet.

