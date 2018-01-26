Preview: Women’s swim vs. FIU

Returning home for the first time since the beginning of January, the FGCU swimming and diving team is set to face FIU on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Eagles come in with a record of 6-2 and will be racing in their last match before the CCSA Championship from Feb. 14-17.

FIU will be coming off a win versus Nova Southeastern and is 7-3 on the season.

The last time these two teams met was roughly a year ago when FGCU came away with a close 152-148 win over the Panthers. Next, the Eagles will have a two week break before heading to Athens, Georgia.

FGCU will be taking part in the CCSA Championship beginning Wednesday, Feb. 14.