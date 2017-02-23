Preview: Womenâ€™s swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet

Coming off of its eighth consecutive CCSA championship, the FGCU womenâ€™s swim team will travel to Athens, Georgia to compete in the Last Chance Meet from Feb. 24 to 25.

With the NCAA Diving Qualifications taking place March 6 to 8 and the NCAA Championships taking place from March 15, individuals will have a chance to improve or qualify their swimming times or diving standards for the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Earning a total of seven NCAA â€˜Bâ€™ cuts at the CCSA Championships, Elizabeth Zeiger, Doris Eichhorn, Fanny Teijonsalo, Hannah Burdge, Katie Latham, Gracie Redding, Sommer Harris and Christina Kaas Elmgreen will have the chance to advance to the NCAA Champonships if an event doesnâ€™t have a full side of â€˜Aâ€™ cuts or if they improve their times to â€˜Aâ€™ cuts.