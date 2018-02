The FGCU women’s tennis team is set to travel to Mercer University and face the Bears on Friday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a win over Florida Atlantic where the team went 4-3.

Mercer is coming into this match with an overall record of 1-1 while FGCU is currently 1-0 overall.

Next, the Eagles will be facing Georgia Southern in an away game on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.