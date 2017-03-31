Advertisement

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at NJIT

The FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will finish up its away play in New Jersey with a match against NJIT Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

This game will be immediately followed by the FGCU menâ€™s tennis team at 2 p.m.

The Highlanders come into this match with an overall record of 5-7, but is successful in conference play with a 2-0 record with wins over Lipscomb and Kennesaw State.

These two teams met last season at the FGCU Tennis Complex where the Eagles swept the Highlanders 7-0.

Next, the Eagles will travel back home to host Kennesaw State Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

