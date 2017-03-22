Advertisement

Preview: Women’s tennis at Stetson

The FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will go on the road after a five-game home stand to Deland to face Stetson Thursday, March 23.

This will be the start of conference play for FGCU.

The Eagles recently hosted their past five matches and went 4-1, with its only loss being againstÂ  No. 18 Duke.

Stetson comes into this match up with an overall record of 3-10, suffering seven of those losses at home.

The Hatters started its season with a seven-game lose streak before winning its first match against Oakland.

These two teams met twice last season, with the Eagles taking both games.

One of those games being a semifinal game in the ASUN womenâ€™s tennis championship, where FGCU won 4-1.

