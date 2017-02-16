Advertisement

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at UCF

Feb 16, 2017

Following their victories against Florida A&M and FAU, the FGCU womenâ€™s tennis team will head to Orlando to face UCF on Friday, Feb 17.

The last time these two teams met, the Eagles beat the Knights during the 2015-2016 season, avenging their lost to them during the 2014-2015.

Taking on fellow ASUN member UNF before facing the Eagles, UCF defeated Georgia Southern 5-2 on Feb. 5.

The Eagles come into their matchup against the Knights fresh off of their 7-0 win against FAMU and 5-2 victory over FAU.

FGCU will look to defeat UCF before hitting the road again to face FIU on Friday, Feb. 24.

