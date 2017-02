Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at UCF

Following their victories against Florida A&M and FAU, the FGCU women’s tennis team will head to Orlando to face UCF on Friday, Feb 17.

The last time these two teams met, the Eagles beat the Knights during the 2015-2016 season, avenging their lost to them during the 2014-2015.

Taking on fellow ASUN member UNF before facing the Eagles, UCF defeated Georgia Southern 5-2 on Feb. 5.

The Eagles come into their matchup against the Knights fresh off of their 7-0 win against FAMU and 5-2 victory over FAU.

FGCU will look to defeat UCF before hitting the road again to face FIU on Friday, Feb. 24.