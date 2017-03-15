Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Duke

The FGCU women’s tennis team will take on No. 15 Duke at the FGCU Tennis Complex, Wednesday, March 15 with play beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Eagles have dominated its home-stand play, keeping a perfect 6-0 record at home, while improving their overall record to 7-3.

No. 15 Duke comes into this match with an overall record of 6-3, with its most recent win being over TCU 4-3.

Next, the Eagles will finish up home play against George Washington University on Saturday, March 18 with play beginning at 10 a.m.