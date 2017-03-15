Advertisement

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Duke

Mar 15, 2017

The FGCU women’s tennis team will take on No. 15 Duke at the FGCU Tennis Complex, Wednesday, March 15 with play beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Eagles have dominated its home-stand play, keeping a perfect 6-0 record at home, while improving their overall record to 7-3.

No. 15 Duke comes into this match with an overall record of 6-3, with its most recent win being over TCU 4-3.

Next, the Eagles will finish up home play against George Washington University on Saturday, March 18 with play beginning at 10 a.m.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

